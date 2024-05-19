REMEMBER WHEN: Wigan schools in 1977

By Michelle Adamson
Published 19th May 2024, 15:45 BST
Wiganers, can you recognise your old class mates in these old photos from 1977 at Wigan primary schools, Beech Hill, St Patrick's RC, Hardybutts, St John's RC, Wigan, and St Michael's CE School, Swinley, taken by our photographer Frank Orrell?

Reception children dressing up at St. Patrick's RC Primary School, Hardybutts, in May 1977.

Reception children dressing up at St. Patrick's RC Primary School, Hardybutts, in May 1977. Photo: Frank Orrell

Deborah Callaghan and Lynn Worthington look after guinea pigs at Beech Hill Primary School in June 1977.

Deborah Callaghan and Lynn Worthington look after guinea pigs at Beech Hill Primary School in June 1977. Photo: Frank Orrell

Playtime for nursery children at Beech Hill Primary School in June 1977.

Playtime for nursery children at Beech Hill Primary School in June 1977. Photo: Frank Orrell

Infant children in a homely scene at Beech Hill Primary School in June 1977.

Infant children in a homely scene at Beech Hill Primary School in June 1977. Photo: Frank Orrell

