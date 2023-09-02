News you can trust since 1853
Residents asked to have their say on plans to protect Wigan's heritage

Wigan Council is asking for views on proposed updates to ensure that the borough’s heritage is protected for the future.
By Matt Pennington
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read

The areas in question include Wigan Pier Quarter and Ashton-in-Makerfield conservation areas – which are identified for their special architectural or historic interest. This means there are more controls in place to preserve these areas.

Wigan Pier is recognised as having key historic value as part of Wigan borough’s industrial past, while Ashton’s conservation focuses on the character provided by prominent architecture.

Meeting where residents can voice their opinions will be held at Wigan Pier and Ashton Library.Meeting where residents can voice their opinions will be held at Wigan Pier and Ashton Library.
Coun Lawrence Hunt, lead member for heritage and building conservation, said “These are two of our borough’s 23 conservation areas. These appraisals identify what is special about the areas and so what needs protecting for the future.

“It is good practice to review conservation areas in order to understand what has changed and how they should evolve in the future.

“The Wigan Pier and Ashton conservation areas were last reviewed in 2002 and 2007 respectively, so it is good news that they are being refreshed now.

“These conservation areas add an important layer of protection for how a place looks and feels, for example influencing the design new development.

“There are a few boundary changes proposed as part of these appraisals, and I’d encourage anyone interested in these areas or the heritage of borough to take a look and give us your views.”

Consultations are available online at wigan.gov.uk/consultations and will remain open until Sunday September 24. Two public drop-in sessions will also be held, where residents can view the documents and have their say.

These will be held on Tuesday September 5 from 12.30pm to 3.30pm at Pier 4, Wigan Pier (the old Way We Were Museum) and Ashton Library Wednesday September 6 from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

