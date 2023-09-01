Expansion plans as Wigan centre for children with complex needs goes 'from strength to strength'

A fund-raising drive has been launched by Brighter Dayz, a centre in Goose Green providing respite care for children and young adults with complex health needs and disabilities.

It was opened in 2021 by mum Emma Eastham and former members of staff from Hop, Skip and Jump in Wigan, who decided to take action when that charity shut in 2020.

There has been so much demand for the centre that the team is now planning to expand – but needs a vital piece of equipment to be able to do so.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighter Dayz co-founders Emma Eastham, Lyndsey Stone and Demi Priestley

Operations director Emma, whose son Alex has complex health needs and disabilities, said: “We have been going from strength to strength since we opened.

"We are just in the process of signing the lease to take over the upper part of the building. Because the service is in such huge demand, we need to expand our space so we can accept more children.

"But in order to do this and make the whole building accessible for all, we have to install a disabled lift which is costing around £40,000.

"We are trying to do as much fund-raising as we can.”

The first event will be a sponsored walk on Saturday from Halsall to Wigan Pier, covering between 15 and 20 miles.

So far 57 people have pledged to take part, including staff at the centre and the parents, relatives and friends of those who use it.

Partners Foundation is offering its support by paying for a coach to take the walkers to Halsall.

People can still join the walk to help raise more money, but will have to make their own way to the start as there is no space left on the coach.

Emma said it was a “really difficult time” to be fund-raising due to the cost-of-living crisis, but it had to be done to ensure more children can benefit from Brighter Dayz.

"We have got children coming to us from all over the North West, but we are struggling for capacity because we are so busy, so we need that space upstairs as soon as possible,” she said.