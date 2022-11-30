News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: 20 Wigan street scenes, some dating back to the century before last

We have been looking into our photographic archives to find pictures of Wigan street scenes, some dating back as far as the 1890s featuring old buildings, some familiar and still standing tall and some which are long gone.

By Michelle Adamson
4 minutes ago
Updated 30th Nov 2022, 7:22am

Wigan street scenes 1890s to 1980s

1. 1904

"Th'owd Tin Chapel" which preceded the present brick building of Gidlow Methodist Church on the corner of Barnsley Street and Buckley Street. The picture shows the chapel being set in position around 1904 on what was then sandy wastes. The men in the picture are church officials and contractors. The iron church was demolished in 1949.

Photo: Frank Orrell

2. 1960

A view down Millgate in the 1960s with the Famous Army Stores on the left and the Ship Inn and Salvation Army premises on the right.

Photo: Frank Orrell

3. RETRO

Farrington and Son on Wigan Lane advertising artificial limbs, cork boots, appliances for infantile paralysis and curvature of the legs. Made to order. Next door is James Jackson advertising corned beef and pickled tongues around the turn of the 20th century.

Photo: Frank Orrell

4. 1970

The Green Shield Stamp shop and Eric Thursby's cameras on Crompton Street, Wigan, in 1970.

Photo: Frank Orrell

