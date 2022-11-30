RETRO: 20 Wigan street scenes, some dating back to the century before last
We have been looking into our photographic archives to find pictures of Wigan street scenes, some dating back as far as the 1890s featuring old buildings, some familiar and still standing tall and some which are long gone.
"Th'owd Tin Chapel" which preceded the present brick building of Gidlow Methodist Church on the corner of Barnsley Street and Buckley Street.
The picture shows the chapel being set in position around 1904 on what was then sandy wastes. The men in the picture are church officials and contractors. The iron church was demolished in 1949.
Farrington and Son on Wigan Lane advertising artificial limbs, cork boots, appliances for infantile paralysis and curvature of the legs. Made to order. Next door is James Jackson advertising corned beef and pickled tongues around the turn of the 20th century.