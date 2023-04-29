News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago GMB union vote to accept government’s pay offer
3 hours ago How to apply for free flight tickets to Hong Kong this summer
4 hours ago More acts announced for King Charles’ Coronation Concert
18 hours ago All state schools in England could be closed due to strikes
18 hours ago End of Wikipedia in UK possible under online safety bill
21 hours ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé

RETRO: Queen's Coronation celebrations and visit

The late Queen Elizabeth’s Coronation was celebrated across the country 70 years ago and many Wiganers held street parties. Here are a few submitted photographs and pictures of Her Majesty when she visited Wigan, a year after the Coronation in 1953.

By Michelle Adamson
Published 29th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST

RETRO

1954 - The years after her Coronation the new Queen visits Wigan to open the John McCindy Hall.

1. 1954

1954 - The years after her Coronation the new Queen visits Wigan to open the John McCindy Hall. Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
A crowd gathered to see their new Queen, as Queen Elizabeth paid her first royal visit to Wigan just a year after her coronation. The photo was taken at the bottom of Market Street.

2. 1954

A crowd gathered to see their new Queen, as Queen Elizabeth paid her first royal visit to Wigan just a year after her coronation. The photo was taken at the bottom of Market Street. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
The Queen accompanied by the Duke of Edinburgh arrives in Wigan in 1954 the year after her Coronation

3. 1954

The Queen accompanied by the Duke of Edinburgh arrives in Wigan in 1954 the year after her Coronation Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
These happy people are obviously expected a royal visitor. It's the new Queen Elizabeth who paid her first royal visit to the town just a year after her coronation. The photo was taken at the bottom of Market Street, Wigan.

4. 1954

These happy people are obviously expected a royal visitor. It's the new Queen Elizabeth who paid her first royal visit to the town just a year after her coronation. The photo was taken at the bottom of Market Street, Wigan. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:QueenHer MajestyWigan