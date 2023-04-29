RETRO: Queen's Coronation celebrations and visit

The late Queen Elizabeth’s Coronation was celebrated across the country 70 years ago and many Wiganers held street parties. Here are a few submitted photographs and pictures of Her Majesty when she visited Wigan, a year after the Coronation in 1953.
1. 1954
1954 - The years after her Coronation the new Queen visits Wigan to open the John McCindy Hall. Photo: submitted
These happy people are obviously expected a royal visitor. It's the new Queen Elizabeth who paid her first royal visit to the town just a year after her coronation. The photo was taken at the bottom of Market Street, Wigan. Photo: Submitted