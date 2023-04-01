News you can trust since 1853
RETRO SPORT: cricket in Wigan over the decades

Seeing as the 2023 English cricket season begins in the coming week, we have dipped into the Wigan archives for a selection of pictures taken by our photographers at local matches over the years.

By Michelle Adamson
Published 1st Apr 2023, 04:55 BST

RETRO SPORT: Cricket

1. RETRO

Dalton Cricket Club Life Member Joe Flaherty is given a guard of honour by Dalton captain Arthur Ball and Eccleston captain Tom Taylor after officially opening the club's new pavillion on Sunday 29th of May 1988. The teams competing played in the first match at Dalton in 1888. Photo: Frank Orrell

2. RETRO

Sean Casham is given out lbw against against Newton le Willows in a Liverpool and District Competition match on Saturday 26th of April 2008. Newton le Willows won the game. Photo: Frank Orrell

3. RETRO

Wigan Cricket Club first team with President Harold Bullough after a successful season when they won the Stockton Championship Trophy and the Burtonwood Trophy mid-week knock out competition in the Manchester Association's centenary season of 1992. Photo: Frank Orrell

4. RETRO

The Orrell Red Triangle cricket team in 1996. Photo: Frank Orrell

