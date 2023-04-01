RETRO SPORT: cricket in Wigan over the decades

Dalton Cricket Club Life Member Joe Flaherty is given a guard of honour by Dalton captain Arthur Ball and Eccleston captain Tom Taylor after officially opening the club's new pavillion on Sunday 29th of May 1988. The teams competing played in the first match at Dalton in 1888. Photo: Frank Orrell
Wigan Cricket Club first team with President Harold Bullough after a successful season when they won the Stockton Championship Trophy and the Burtonwood Trophy mid-week knock out competition in the Manchester Association's centenary season of 1992. Photo: Frank Orrell