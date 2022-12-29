News you can trust since 1853
A lone angler is undisturbed as across the canal Westwood Power Station is demolished on Thursday 7th of September 1989 following the cooling towers demolition on January 15th of that year.
RETRO: Wigan buildings being demolished

The Galleries shopping centre currently being torn down in Wigan town centre has inspired us to dig out some historic photographs of well-known Wigan buildings being razed. Here are a variety of photographs from 1970s to 1990s.

By Michelle Adamson
4 minutes ago

1. RETRO

Central Station on Station Road under demolition in August 1973.

Photo: Frank Orrell

2. RETRO

Central Station on Station Road under demolition in August 1973.

Photo: Frank Orrell

3. RETRO

The car park at the bottom of Millgate under demolition. .

Photo: FRANK ORRELL

4. RETRO

The first of the Westwood Power Station cooling towers is blown up at 10.15am on Sunday 15th of January 1989.

Photo: Frank Orrell

