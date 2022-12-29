RETRO: Wigan buildings being demolished

A lone angler is undisturbed as across the canal Westwood Power Station is demolished on Thursday 7th of September 1989 following the cooling towers demolition on January 15th of that year.
The Galleries shopping centre currently being torn down in Wigan town centre has inspired us to dig out some historic photographs of well-known Wigan buildings being razed. Here are a variety of photographs from 1970s to 1990s.
By Michelle Adamson
4 minutes ago
Central Station on Station Road under demolition in August 1973.