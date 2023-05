1 . 1970

RETRO 1970 - The Shakespeare Hotel King Street Wigan. The building was formerly the Theatre Royal which opened in 1850. It was behind a private house owned by a Mr Morris, this was demolished when the theatre was remodelled by Mr H J Worswick in 1890.In 1904 what was once the façade of the theatre was retained as the front of The Shakespeare Hotel. Photo: staff