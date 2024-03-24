Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There were over a hundred buildings and sites across the country added to Historic England’s Heritage at Risk Register for 2023, which “gives an annual snapshot of the health of England’s valued historic buildings and places”.

The public body said the programme shines a light on historic sites most in need and has brought local people together in caring for and enjoying their heritage.

The once magnificent Winstanley Hall

The register shows there were nine historic sites in Wigan listed as heritage at risk of neglect, decay or inappropriate development as of November 2023, when records were last updated.

These included six listed buildings, one monument and two conservation areas.

In total, there were 4,871 heritage buildings and sites across the country considered at risk.

While the register saw 159 new additions over the last year, 203 sites were removed for positive reasons such as repairs done or the overall management has been improved.

An upgrade to Plantation Gates and lodges on Wigan Lane has long been on the cards but still hasn't happened

There were no Wigan historic sites added to the register last year, but none were removed either.

Matthew Mckeague, chief executive of the Architectural Heritage Fund, said: “We have worked with hundreds of community-led schemes to rescue and reuse historic buildings, including many on the at-risk register.

“These projects might be about bringing a redundant lido back into use or turning an old bank building into affordable housing or a former church into a new workspace – each is about saving a piece of vital local heritage and giving it a sustainable future use.”

Of all the buildings and sites on the register, 789 were assessed to be in a very bad condition, while the most – 1,707 were in a poor condition.

Haigh Hall's condition is improving as a massive overhaul continues

Of these, no solution was agreed for 549 in a ‘immediate risk of further rapid deterioration or loss of fabric’. There was also no solution agreed for 1,019 sites suffering from ‘slow decay’.

In Wigan, there were three historic sites determined to be in a “very bad condition”. These included:

Tyldesley Town Centre (conservation area);

Winstanley Hall (which has been abandoned for many years with plans for its rehabilitation so far coming to nothing); and

The famous Astley Green Colliery Museum is described as in a "poor" condition in the latest report

Haigh Hall Plantation Gates and Lodges (which are due to be subjected to a makeover as part of the multi-million-pound improvements currently taking place at Haigh Woodland Park).

Several borough landmarks are judged to be in a “poor” condition. These are:

Spinners Mill at Leigh (which is undergoing improvements);

Astley Green Colliery;

The stables at Winstanley Hall: and

St Catharine’s Church, Scholes, (despite its gettings its famously twisted spire straightened several years ago).

Leigh Spinners Mill is said to be in a "poor" condition but improvement works there are continuing as new uses are found for this vast indoor space

Haigh Hall itself is judged to be in a “fair” condition and it will surely be taken off the list altogether once the works there turning it into a nationally significant arts, culture and heritage destination are complete. All five levels will be opened up with plans for an underground bunker cinema, a rooftop terrace for astronomy, along with a cocktail bar on the roof, and a world class restaurant.

Wigan Council only has responsibility for some of the above sites.

A spokesperson, said: “The heritage of Haigh Hall is a key part of the wider vision for this ‘jewel in the crown’ of Wigan borough. Thanks to funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, we are working to repair and restore the Plantation Gates and lodge. These works will be part of the process to remove the Grade II* listed Gates from the At Risk Register.

“This is one part of a multimillion investment at Haigh Hall, to create an arts, culture and heritage destination of national significance.

“Over in Tyldesley, we are proud to be working with the For Tyldesley CIC who are delivering superb work through the ‘Heritage Action Zone’ to restore shopfronts creating a more vibrant high street, and new businesses supporting a strong night-time economy.

“As a result of the Heritage Action Zone works, the Heritage At Risk register has recognised Tyldesley town centre Conservation Area as ‘improving’.

“Through UKSPF funding, For Tyldesley have been granted another £100,000 to continue their great work, bringing empty and tired buildings back to life and creating a real buzz with events and cultural activities.”

Liz Fuller, buildings at risk officer at SAVE Britain's Heritage, said: “It is vitally important to monitor and find new uses for historic buildings which are being neglected as they can deteriorate in condition very quickly.

“The worse the condition of the building, the more expensive it will be to bring them back into use. Our historic buildings are a national resource and bring character and interest to our streets.”

Historic England said around 6,800 historic sites have been rescued over the past 25 years – equivalent to around three-quarters of the entries on the original register from 1998.

Chief executive Duncan Wilson added: “Protecting our heritage is so important.

“The Heritage at Risk programme shines a light on our historic sites most in need and can help to attract funding and help.

“After a quarter of a century of the Heritage at Risk Register, we are celebrating how many places have been saved and continue to find new ways to involve local people in caring for and enjoying their heritage.”