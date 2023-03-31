Russ Winstanley ran the legendary Northern Soul events for eight years - including a world record 536 all-nighters and 1,248 early sessions - attracting more than four million soul lovers to the venue from 1973 to 1981.

Russ will be hosting the evening, which also includes a disco workshop, dance competition, and a chance to win tickets for the main 50th anniversary celebration later in the year.

Northern Soul promoter Russ Winstanley with some of the merchandise and memorabilia he's helped to produce, dedicated to Wigan Casino Club (library pic).

Speaking of the taster event taking place next week, Russ said: "We’ll be spinning the favourite Northern Soul and Motown tracks plus a film show of the Casino and artistes we put into the charts. Please get tickets soon, it will be a sell out.

"Luckily the scene is more popular than ever, with one of the records I discovered in 1976 and sold for £1,000 in 1979, selling for £100,000 last year."

He added: "I’ve been organising massive Northern Soul Weekenders at Butlin’s over the past eight years for crowds averaging 8,500 plus DJing on tour for Northern Soul lovers such as Paul Weller, Madness and Ocean Colour Scene.

"I’ve DJ'd across the UK and abroad in Detroit, the home of Motown, as well as in Dubai, Cyprus and Rome."

The Wigan Casino Club in the early 1970s, venue for so many star acts and the world famous Northern Soul music all nighters.

The event takes place at the Mercure Bolton Georgian House Hotel over the Easter weekend on Saturday April 8th, from 7pm to 1am

