Dating back to the 1880s, the three adjoining dwellings in New Market Street will need a complete programme of modernisation and repair say the auctioneers.

The buildings are described as a rare example of surviving Victorian three-storey houses in the town, and retain many of their original features.

The properties are centrally located with town centre shopping, and facilities such as Wigan and Leigh College and the recently re-developed Wigan bus station, close by.

The three Victorian townhouses are in New Market Street, Wigan

Number 1 New Market Street has a guide price of £80,000 with a guide price of £160,000 for the combined lot of 3 and 5 New Market Street. They will appear in auctioneer Pugh’s online property auction on February 21.

Edward Feather, associate director at auctioneer Pugh, said: “These lots present a unique opportunity for an ambitious developer. "Planning permission for the conversion of 1-5 New Market Street into nine two-bedroom flats was previously granted and, although now lapsed, this demonstrates the potential for the right developer to reimagine these properties subject to the necessary permissions.

"This is an exciting time for Wigan and these properties are perfectly placed for the £135m Galleries redevelopment scheme in the heart of the town centre which is due to be completed in 2025.”