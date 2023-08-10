Instead of being buried away to be discovered, if ever, at some indeterminate date in the future, this capsule was put on public display and will not be opened for exactly 100 years.

Community group Friends Around Bryn (FAB) placed a variety of items into the time capsule, which was closed and placed in a viewable glass cabinet within Ashton-in-Makerfield Library.

Founder of the community group FAB, Don Hodgkinson, with the time capsule.

The capsule contains various items of interest and nostalgia from the local community and library. Founder of the group, Don Hodkinson, placed the time capsule in the library display cabinet along with some information of when it can be re-opened.

The items included a Covid face mask and other artefacts and memorabilia to give a snapshot of the time.