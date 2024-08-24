Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s always interesting to see familiar places from unfamiliar angles; and when you have a drone camera, like Wigan Today reader Brian King, then it affords you plenty of opportunities to take a new slant on things.

This quartet of aerial pictures were taken over the skies of Ashton-in-Makerfield and Worsley Mesnes. Maybe some of you will spot your homes on them.