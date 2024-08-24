Views of Ashton-in-Makerfield you may never have seen before
It’s always interesting to see familiar places from unfamiliar angles; and when you have a drone camera, like Wigan Today reader Brian King, then it affords you plenty of opportunities to take a new slant on things.
This quartet of aerial pictures were taken over the skies of Ashton-in-Makerfield and Worsley Mesnes. Maybe some of you will spot your homes on them.
