Views of Ashton-in-Makerfield you may never have seen before

By Charles Graham
Published 24th Aug 2024, 04:55 BST
It’s always interesting to see familiar places from unfamiliar angles; and when you have a drone camera, like Wigan Today reader Brian King, then it affords you plenty of opportunities to take a new slant on things.

This quartet of aerial pictures were taken over the skies of Ashton-in-Makerfield and Worsley Mesnes. Maybe some of you will spot your homes on them.

