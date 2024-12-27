Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new year means a new panto for an acclaimed Wigan amateur dramatics society.

Final preparations are being made for a production of one of the lesser visited pantomime stories by Swinley-based St Michael’s ADS.

In what its the organisation’s 78th season, it is promising “another fun-filled and original family pantomime, with a delightful mix of slapstick, silly jokes, songs and romance in our magical production of Old King Cole written by Ian D Field, and directed by Matt Morrell.

Society spokeswoman June Dowd said: “We invite you to come and join us and pay a visit to that splendid topsy-turvy world where men are women, women are men, where the present is embraced with the past, where people are hit but not hurt, where authority is constantly flouted, where magic abounds and where dreams invariably come true!

A flashback to the January 2024 St Michael's Amateur Dramatic Society production of Sleeping Beauty

“There will be a host of interesting and colourful characters to meet – not least Old King Cole and his Fiddlers Three (or are there only two?).

Prof Agatha Arbuthnot certainly has her work cut out keeping them under control! There's the Royal Housekeeper Dame Doris Dimwhitty who keeps the Palace clean, and her son Will who is in love with Princess Anna - but can they ever marry? Or will the evil Jake Toadlick, with the help of his three Minnions, usurp the King and take the Kingdom of Laffalot for himself!

"Why not join them all on their journey to visit Calamity Joan in Wild West America - and find out.

“If you've not been to a St Michael's panto before - then you're missing out. Ask our regulars! They are great value for money, with a feel good factor to boot. All seats are numbered, so book early for the best seats.”

A poster for the St Michael's ADS production of Old King Cole

Choose from six performances between January 15 and 19:

Evening shows take place at 7.30pm on Wednesday to Saturday January 15 to 18, while matinees (which usually sell out very quickly) are at 2pm on Saturday and Sunday January 18 and 19.

Ticket prices are £7 for adults and £6 for concession. Ring June on 01942 236260 or 07806 787250 to book tickets.