Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The festival takes place on Friday (April 26) and Saturday (April 27) and will cover the whole spectrum of the town’s history, from the earliest time of the Romans right up to the present.

The full line-up of speakers has now been revealed, and the subjects they will be giving talks about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Parish Church will host the two-day history festival. (Pic: Martin Holden Images)

On Friday, talks will include one on 125 years of Uncle Joe’s Mint Balls in Wigan, along with the story of a gruesome murder which took place in Wigan in 1841, the bungled police investigation that followed, and a look at the punishment inflicted on criminals in the Victorian era.

Saturday’s talks include the story of how Wigan was drawn into the English Civil Wars, how local families fought each other, and the destitution caused, along with another on Wigan-born Gerrard Winstanley, the leader and one of the founders of the English group known as the True Levellers or Diggers in the civil war period.

There will also be a report on two years’ work at the prehistoric site at Aspull.

The festival takes place at Wigan Parish Church in the town centre, and on both days there will also be talks on the history and origins of the church, including its beautiful stained glass windows.