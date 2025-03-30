Wigan plantation gates: work starts on landmarks' restoration
For years the Plantation gates on Wigan Lane have been on Historic England’s Heritage at Risk register and fell into disuse decades ago.
But they form part of the multi-million-pound transformation of the park and Haigh Hall itself, and focus has now fallen on this area.
Passers-by will have noticed that diggers have been on land next to the gates, clearing vegetation away.
This is to allow the creation of a new entrance to the park because the gates themselves can’t be used as an access point while the improvements are carried out in the coming months.
The Grade II* gates and lodge will undergo significant restoration work while creating a visitor information point, including toilet facilities and artistic installation.
Because the lodges are listed buildings, Wigan Council has been successful in securing National Lottery Heritage Funds to restore the architectural features and convert the lodges to new purposes.
This includes an information kiosk in one lodge, including an entrance lobby and ticket office with a rear lobby and accessible toilet.
And the local authority secured Arts Council funding to design an interpretative arts installation within the second lodge following its conversion into a micro-gallery arts space.
A council spokesperson said: “Contractors have begun clearing the site ahead of starting restoration work on the gates.
"The work will involve putting a pedestrian diversion in place as the gates will no longer be accessible.
"As part of the ongoing works, the walls will be fully reinstated and landscaping work will take place after the contractors have completed the work.”
The council has published a computer-generated image of how the structures will appear once the changes have all been implemented.
This phase of the woodland park project is scheduled to be completed by January 2026.
Elsewhere the scaffolding which long covered the stately home is now down, with work now focusing on refurbishment and transformation of the interior.
A Woodland Hub and Comet Play Trail is also being created this year. Around 500m from the canal, the hub will be for outdoor adventure activities, including a forest school. There will also be seasonal kiosk facilities offering refreshments, public toilets and storage space.
