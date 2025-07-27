A £500,000 renovation project to save the crowning feature of Wigan’s only grade I listed building is well under way – and on target for completion in the autumn.

The historic spire of mediaeval St Wilfrid’s Church in Standish is being restored after architects found defects and a successful fund-raising campaign secured the money needed from the community, church funds and grants.

A variety of conservation experts are now working on the project, behind the sheeting that now encases the 130ft spire that has been a landmark for Standish and the surrounding area for more than 150 years.

Some parts of the tower are beyond salvage like this carved head which has had to be reimagined

The work includes reinforcing the internal structure of the spire, repairing crumbling stonework and repointing, fixing its broken clock and re-carving wooden decorative figures.

The spire has a weathervane on top of it in the form of the historic Standish family crest, the owl and the rat, which is also being restored.

The spire sits on top of a tower that houses a bell chamber containing eight bells which have been rung to mark many notable events, from the Jacobite defeat at Preston in 1715 to the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The bells have fallen silent during the renovation, but will ring again when the work is due to be completed.

Features have been lovingly recreated

The project also includes a heritage outreach programme supported by part of the project’s National Lottery Heritage Fund grant. It will raise awareness of the restoration and the history of the grade I-listed building and how it is bound up with the timeline of Standish itself.

Rev Andrew Holliday, rector of St Wilfrid’s, said: “It is fascinating to see how all this tremendous work is taking place to restore our magnificent spire to its former glory.

"The people working on this project are truly gifted and are using their expertise to give this much-loved structure a new lease of life.

“We are pleased that the renovation is going so well and that it is on target to be completed on time.”

The new carvings aim to be in keeping with those they replace. Notice the 18th century wig the man is wearing

St Wilfrid’s was described by the authors of the Buildings of England as “one of the most interesting churches in Lancashire”.

When it was rebuilt in the 1580s, the tower and spire from the previous medieval church were retained but, in 1814, the spire was badly damaged after being struck by lightning and eventually blew down during a storm in 1822.

The replacement spire was badly designed and out of proportion to the church and, in 1867, it was decided a new one should be built, which is now being restored.

David Johnson, chairman of the Save Standish Spire appeal, said: “The renovation is going well, and we are grateful that donations are still coming in to us to help cover the substantial cost of this project.

Each new face has been given its own personality

"We are confident that the work will be completed this autumn, and we will have been able to preserve this iconic building for future generations of Standishers to enjoy.”

It is still possible to contribute to the appeal at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/save-standish-spire or by sending a cheque with “Spire” on the back to The Parish Office, St Wilfrid's Parish Hall, Church Street, Standish, Wigan, WN6 0JT.