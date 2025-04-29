Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wiganers are set to mark the 80th anniversary of the Allied victory in Europe (VE Day) next month with a number street parties.

The events commemorate Germany’s unconditional surrender after the five-year Second World War, which ended in 1945.

Allied forces included those from the UK, USA, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, France, Poland and the Soviet Union, now Russia.

Patriotic residents submitted a number of applications for road-closure street parties although none is actually taking place on VE Day itself, it has emerged that now the deadline has passed.

A VE Day street party in Dakins Road, Leigh, in 1945

The celebrations look like being similar to the events in 2022 for the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee which saw hundreds of street parties take place across Greater Matnchester.

In the Wigan borough, road closures will take place in the following locations:

Saturday May 3: 16 to 46 Kirkwood Close, Aspull, 1pm to 5pm; Harvey Lane, between its junctions with Whitlow Avenue and Egerton Road, Golborne, 1pm to 8pm.

Sunday May 4: 73 to 67 Crowther Drive, Winstanley 1pm to 10pm; Oak Tree Close, from Johnson Street to the end of the road, Atherton, 1pm to 8pm; 69 to 75 Walter Scott Avenue, Wigan, 1pm to 10pm; 1 to 20 Farm Meadow Road, Orrell, 10am to 10pm; Delphside Road, from it junction with Millcroft Avenue and Brooklands Road, Orrell, 11am to 10pm.

Monday May 5: Ruskin Crescent from its junction with Simpkin Street and Shelley Drive, Abram, 11am to 9pm.

Tuesday May 6: 3 to 11 Mains Avenue, Bickershaw, 11.30am to 6.30pm

Saturday May 10: 19 to 29 Westfield Road, Atherton, 1pm to 9pm; 1 to 9 Runshaw Avenue, Appley Bridge, 12noon to 9pm; 5 to 8 Kenhall Road, Leigh, 3pm to 10pm.

Council-run events take place on Saturday May 10.