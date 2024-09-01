Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There will be a rare chance for an in-depth look around one of Wigan’s most precious buildings this month as it embraces Heritage Open Days.

This year the annual cultural celebration will include the welcoming of visitors for tours around St Wilfrid’s Parish Church in Standish: the borough’s only grade I listed building.

On Saturday September 7, from 10am to 2pm, people will be on hand to explain the history of the building and the Standish family.

It will be possible to access the peace gate and the bell ringing chamber (please be aware of a steep spiral staircase); there will be a churchyard tour at 11am and the church’s director of music will be on hand to explain how the organ works. Admission is free and refreshments will also be available.

The magnificent nave of St Wilfrid's parish church, Standish

St Wilfrid's was built in 1584 and the blending of late Gothic and Renaissance styles of architecture, along with the light and lofty clerestory, give the church a special beauty and charm.

The roof consists of a beautiful oak timbered ceiling, with moulded principals dividing the ceiling into bays with moulded diagonal ribs.

The nave and chancel arcades have pointed arches on Tuscan columns with plinths; believed to be the earliest use of this order in the country.

Heritage Open Days is England's largest community-led festival of history and culture, involving thousands of local volunteers and organisations.

It sees all kinds of historic buildings throwing open their doors for free to allow the public to explore and appreciate the heritage on their doorsteps.