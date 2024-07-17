The two-day event at Beacon Country Park, in Up Holland, usually draws large crowds from near and far, attracted by everything from working woodlands and Viking re-enactments to birds of prey and donkey rides.

Ahead of this weekend’s event, we looked through our archives and found these great pictures from the 2010 Green Fayre.

That year saw a resurgence in the popularity of wood-carving activities, after wood-chopper and singer Sean Sheehan appeared on ITV show Britain’s Got Talent.

And love was in the air as a Viking wedding was carried out by members of a medieval re-enactment group.

John Jo and Ellie Smith, 10 and 12, and cousins Ben and Matthew Shepherd, eight and 10, with a willow sculpture made by Jeff and Heather Allen, from Aco-Arts creative willow craft Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Steve Banks and Vicky Turner, of the Regia Anglorum medieval re-enactment organisation, during their Viking wedding at Beacon Country Park's Green Fayre Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Teacher Lorraine Howarth, from Skelmersdale, with oak swill basket maker Owen Jones, who featured in the BBC's Victorian Farm Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Frankland Tree Service demonstrate making wooden structures out of felled trees Photo: Nick Fairhurst