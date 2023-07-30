RETRO: Looking back over the years at Shevington Garden Club's annual show
Green fingers will be kept busy over the coming days as final preparations are made for Shevington Garden Club’s annual show.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 30th Jul 2023, 15:45 BST
The event has been held for many years and returns to Shevington Methodist Church on Saturday, August 5 with a whole host of prizes up for grabs.
Classes include fruit and vegetables, flowers, photography, arts and crafts, domestic, children’s classes and floral art.
Here we look back at some of the fantastic fruit, beautiful blooms and other items that have been exhibited over the years.
