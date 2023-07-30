News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: Looking back over the years at Shevington Garden Club's annual show

Green fingers will be kept busy over the coming days as final preparations are made for Shevington Garden Club’s annual show.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 30th Jul 2023, 15:45 BST

The event has been held for many years and returns to Shevington Methodist Church on Saturday, August 5 with a whole host of prizes up for grabs.

Classes include fruit and vegetables, flowers, photography, arts and crafts, domestic, children’s classes and floral art.

Here we look back at some of the fantastic fruit, beautiful blooms and other items that have been exhibited over the years.

They certainly knew their onions at the 1985 Shevington Show

1. Shevington Garden Club's annual show

They certainly knew their onions at the 1985 Shevington Show Photo: Submitted

Celia Worthington, Carol Moakes, Elieen Longmoore and Hilda Green with beautiful flowers in 2006

2. Shevington Garden Club's annual show

Celia Worthington, Carol Moakes, Elieen Longmoore and Hilda Green with beautiful flowers in 2006 Photo: Geoffrey Shryhane

Mike Briers with his prize-winning apples at last year's show

3. Shevington Garden Club's annual show

Mike Briers with his prize-winning apples at last year's show Photo: Michelle Adamson

Volunteers at Shevington Garden Club's annual show in 2019

4. Shevington Garden Club's annual show

Volunteers at Shevington Garden Club's annual show in 2019 Photo: Julian Brown

