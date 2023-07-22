Wigan gardening club prepares for annual club show with more trophies than ever

Taking place on August 5 at Shevington Methodist Church, classes include fruit and vegetables, flowers, photography, arts and crafts and domestic.

There will also be children’s classes and two classes for less experienced exhibitors, along with a new floral art class sponsored by Shevington Parish Council.

The annual Shevington Gardneing Club show promises to be bigger and better than ever.

Andrew Moakes, from Shevington Gardening Club, said: “We have different sections, ranging from vegetables or flowers along with photography and even a domestic section, including cakes, jams and bread.

"We’ve also got a section designed to make it that bit easier for local people to enter. It’s so that they’re not intimidated by someone who is a seasoned exhibitor from further afield.”

The hall will be open at 8am to 11am for staging on the day of the show. Registration will be open until 10.45 am.