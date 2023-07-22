News you can trust since 1853
Wigan gardening club prepares for annual club show with more trophies than ever

A gardening club will hold its annual show for green-fingered residents to display their skills.
By Matt Pennington
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Taking place on August 5 at Shevington Methodist Church, classes include fruit and vegetables, flowers, photography, arts and crafts and domestic.

There will also be children’s classes and two classes for less experienced exhibitors, along with a new floral art class sponsored by Shevington Parish Council.

The annual Shevington Gardneing Club show promises to be bigger and better than ever.
    Andrew Moakes, from Shevington Gardening Club, said: “We have different sections, ranging from vegetables or flowers along with photography and even a domestic section, including cakes, jams and bread.

    "We’ve also got a section designed to make it that bit easier for local people to enter. It’s so that they’re not intimidated by someone who is a seasoned exhibitor from further afield.”

    The hall will be open at 8am to 11am for staging on the day of the show. Registration will be open until 10.45 am.

    For further information or to apply for a schedule for exhibiting, call Andrew on 07710 635075.

