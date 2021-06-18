1972 - Wigan Athletic's Jim Fleming moves in on goal against South Liverpool in the Northern Premier League match at Springfield Park on Saturday 19th of February 1972. Wigan lost 1-0.

RETRO SPORT: Wigan Athletic 50 years ago - Latics 1970-72

Looking back over 50 years - here are vintage football photographs, black and white, captured on film of Wigan Athetic in action in 1970-72

By Michelle Adamson
Friday, 18th June 2021, 8:30 am

Season 1971-72 - Internationals reunited - Douglas, Clayton, Milne and Temple - Wigan Athletic host Gt Harwood

1972 - Wigan Athletic's Geoff Davies and Jim Fleming challenging for the ball in the FA Trophy 3rd round match against Barnet at Springfield Park on Saturday 26th of February 1972. Wigan lost the match 2-1 with Joe Fletcher scoring the Latic's goal.

Wigan Athletic fans at Latics v Stafford Rangers - season 1970-71

1971 - Wigan Athletic forward, Geoff Davies, has the ball taken off his head by Manchester City goalkeeper, Joe Corrigan, during the FA Cup 3rd round match at Maine Road on Saturday 2nd of January 1971. Non league Wigan were unlucky to lose against high flying 1st Division side Manchester City to a Colin Bell goal in the 1-0 result.

