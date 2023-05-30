News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Love Island 2023: Full line up of contestants for summer series
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Details of Tina Turner’s funeral revealed by former aide
Anger as This Morning viewers call for show to be ‘taken off air’
Phillip Schofield slams critics following affair revelations
Three tourists dead & one missing after boat capsizes on Italian lake

RETRO: Wigan news and events in 1989

A glance back at 1989 to Wigan news and events, including the demolition of the Westwood Power Station cooling towers.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 30th May 2023, 04:55 BST

RETRO – 1989

Fire Service mascot Welephant with Jennifer Raw a pupil at St. Peter's Primary School, Bryn, who won a fire safety slogan competition run by GMC Fire Service in February 1989.

1. RETRO

Fire Service mascot Welephant with Jennifer Raw a pupil at St. Peter's Primary School, Bryn, who won a fire safety slogan competition run by GMC Fire Service in February 1989. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Ashton's Greenways supermarket staff give director Howard Green a lift for their fancy dress pancake race to raise funds for Wigan Hospice on Shrove Tuesday 7th of February 1989.

2. RETRO

Ashton's Greenways supermarket staff give director Howard Green a lift for their fancy dress pancake race to raise funds for Wigan Hospice on Shrove Tuesday 7th of February 1989. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Coronation Street stars Helen Worth who played Gail Tilsley and Bill Tarmey, Jack Duckworth, help serving wenches to cater to Standish Lower Ground family the Hassalls at a "Have a Heart" charity day in aid of the British Heart Foundation at Park Hall on Sunday 9th of April 1989.

3. RETRO

Coronation Street stars Helen Worth who played Gail Tilsley and Bill Tarmey, Jack Duckworth, help serving wenches to cater to Standish Lower Ground family the Hassalls at a "Have a Heart" charity day in aid of the British Heart Foundation at Park Hall on Sunday 9th of April 1989. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
It was home-time for long serving teachers at St. Cuthbert's Infants School, Pemberton, who got a rousing send off from some of their charges on Wednesday 8th of March 1989. The retiring trio were Mrs. Margaret Smith with 24 years service at St. Cuthbert's, Mrs. Maria Foster with 27 years service and Mrs. Helen Hogan with 25 years service.

4. RETRO

It was home-time for long serving teachers at St. Cuthbert's Infants School, Pemberton, who got a rousing send off from some of their charges on Wednesday 8th of March 1989. The retiring trio were Mrs. Margaret Smith with 24 years service at St. Cuthbert's, Mrs. Maria Foster with 27 years service and Mrs. Helen Hogan with 25 years service. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Wigan