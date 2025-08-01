Think your family came over with the Normans? This fearsome Viking re-enactor is a reminder that many northern surnames trace back to Norse invaders. | Canva

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Your name might carry more history than you think. These 30 surnames still found across the North of England could mean you’re descended from Norse warriors who invaded, settled – and stayed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you live in Yorkshire, Cumbria, Lancashire or Lincolnshire, there’s a good chance the Vikings left more behind than ruins and place names. They may have left their DNA in your bloodline.

Modern research shows that people in northern England carry some of the highest concentrations of Norse ancestry in the UK. Much of that comes from the Danelaw – a huge swathe of eastern and northern England once ruled by Viking settlers under their own laws.

And your surname might be the giveaway.

Names with Norse roots still dominate many northern communities, especially across Yorkshire, Cumbria and the east coast. These names tell the story of settlement, survival and sometimes status.

You can trace your surname and dig into your family roots with MyHeritage DNA, which makes it easy to start a free family tree or take a DNA test to explore your origins.

1. Raven

From the Old Norse Hrafn, meaning “raven”. The raven was a powerful symbol for Norse warriors and is often linked to the god Odin. This surname reflects its deep cultural and mythological roots.

2. Gunn

Derived from gunnr, the Old Norse word for “battle” or “war”. Found widely across northern Scotland and Orkney, it’s also the name of an old Highland clan with Viking origins.

3. Harold / Harald

A classic Viking name carried by leaders like King Harald Hardrada, who famously died at the Battle of Stamford Bridge in 1066. It means “army ruler” and was popular in both Scandinavian and Anglo-Norse cultures.

4. Ormsby

A toponymic name meaning “Ormr’s farm” – Ormr being a Norse personal name meaning serpent or dragon. The suffix -by was used by Vikings to denote a farmstead or settlement and still appears in dozens of Yorkshire and Lincolnshire place names.

5. Thoresen / Thorburn

Derived from Þórr, the Norse god of thunder. Names beginning with “Thor” usually signal a Norse origin and indicate ancestry that honoured or referenced Thor’s might and protection.

6. Haldane

From Old Norse Halfdan, meaning “half Dane”. A real surname still found in Scotland and northern England, possibly referring to someone born of mixed Norse and native ancestry.

Wondering if your surname could link you to the Vikings? You can trace your family tree and find out with MyHeritage DNA – click here to begin

7. Croft

From the Norse kropt or kroft, referring to a small enclosed field or farm. The word became rooted in Scottish and northern English landscapes and eventually surnames.

8. Scarth

Likely from the Norse word skarthi, meaning “notched” or “hare-lipped”. Common in Orkney and parts of Yorkshire. The Scarth family appears in 16th-century land records tied to Norse-descended farming families.

9. Clegg

Believed to be from kleggi, meaning “haystack” or “mound”. A stronghold surname in West Yorkshire, especially around Rochdale and Oldham.

10. Birkby

A compound of birk (birch) and by (settlement). Still found as both a surname and a place name in North and East Yorkshire, tracing back to Danish or Norwegian farming outposts.

11. Tait

Common in the Borders, Shetland and Orkney. Possibly from Old Norse teitr, meaning “glad” or “cheerful” – a rare example of a Norse name denoting personality rather than place or lineage.

12. Skene

A Scottish surname from Aberdeenshire, sometimes traced back to a Norse word for a blade or dagger. The clan motto is “Virtutis regia merces” – “virtue is the reward of valour” – further hinting at a warrior heritage.

Your family tree could be bigger than you ever imagined — and DNA testing can help you trace its many branches. | Canva

13. MacAulay

A Hebridean and Highland name from the Norse personal name Áleifr, meaning “ancestor’s descendant” or “heir”. Evidence suggests the MacAulays may descend from Viking settlers who integrated with Gaels.

14. Main

Found in northern Scotland, particularly Caithness and Orkney. Possibly derived from mæinn, the Old Norse word for “strong” or “forceful”.

15. Ketill

This personal name meant “kettle” or “cauldron” but was commonly used for a helmet in a poetic or symbolic sense. It appears in Norse sagas and survives in names like Kettlewell or Ketilson.

16. Eirikson / Ericson / Eriksen

Means “son of Erik” – one of the most common Viking naming patterns. Erik comes from Eiríkr, meaning “eternal ruler”. Leif Erikson, son of Erik the Red, is believed to have reached North America centuries before Columbus.

17. Sanderson

A northern English patronymic meaning “son of Sander”, itself derived from Sandarr, a Norse personal name related to defender or protector.

18. Foss

From Old Norse foss, meaning “waterfall”. Found in surnames and place names in Yorkshire and Cumbria – often near rivers or rocky outcrops.

19. Thwaite

A suffix in dozens of northern English place names like Braithwaite and Micklethwaite. From þveit, meaning “clearing in the woods” – a sign of Norse agricultural colonisation.

20. Askew

Believed to come from askr (ash tree) and skogr (wood), likely referencing a settlement near a wooded area. Found in Lancashire and Yorkshire.

21. Osmond

From Old Norse Ásmundr, meaning “divine protection”. A name passed down by Norse settlers who brought both pagan and Christian influences.

22. Rigg

From the Old Norse hryggr, meaning “ridge”. Found widely in hill-country surnames across Cumbria and the Dales.

23. Rawlinson

“Son of Raoul” – with Raoul or Ralph descending from Ráðulfr, a Norse name meaning “wise wolf”. A surname common in Lancashire and northern England.

24. Ulf

A powerful Norse name meaning “wolf”. While rare today, it appears in Domesday Book records and some East Anglian settlements in the former Danelaw.

25. Ingerson

A patronymic meaning “son of Inge” or Ingvar, both linked to the Norse god Ing or Yngvi, associated with fertility and prosperity.

26. Janson

Means “son of Jan”, with Jan being a Norse adaptation of Johannes. Still common in the Netherlands and northern UK.

27. Colby

A compound of Kol (meaning coal or dark) and by (village). Found in Lancashire, Cumbria and parts of Lincolnshire.

28. Halcro

Unique to Orkney and Shetland, with deep Norse roots. Believed to derive from a personal name and farm site occupied during the Viking period.

29. Gunnarsen

Means “son of Gunnar”, from gunnr (war) and arr (warrior). A classic Norse warrior name that still appears in Scandinavian communities.

30. Leifson

Means “son of Leif”. Leif means “heir” or “beloved”. The most famous bearer is Leif Erikson, who explored North America long before the modern age of discovery.

Did your name appear? Or maybe one from your extended family? It could be the start of a fascinating journey into Norse ancestry and the Viking history of the North.

With MyHeritage, it’s free to begin building your family tree. You can also order a DNA kit and discover your genetic connection to Scandinavia, Viking settlements and more – all for just £33.

This article was produced with the support of AI tools to assist in sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed, verified and completed by a National World journalist prior to publication.

Canva Is your surname a clue to Viking ancestry? Start tracing your Norse roots now £ 29.00 Buy now Buy now Think you’re purely British? You might be surprised. Many people across the UK – especially in northern England, Scotland and coastal areas – still carry surnames with strong Viking origins, passed down from Norse settlers who didn’t just raid, they stayed. Names like Gunn, Thoresen, Croft and Skene hint at a warrior past and a shared history stretching back over 1,000 years. We’ve listed 30 surnames with deep Viking links – check the full list in the article here. Want to take things further? MyHeritage DNA makes it easy to build your family tree and explore your ancestry. For just £33, you can uncover your genetic links to Scandinavia and the Viking age. Your surname might be just the beginning!

MySweetSmile Get wedding photo-ready with MySweetSmile’s gentle teeth whitening range £ 20.99 Buy now Buy now Wedding season is here — and so are all the photos you’ll treasure forever. Whether you’re the bride, the groom or just a guest, you’ll want a confident, glowing smile in every shot. That’s where MySweetSmile comes in. This UK best-seller promises peroxide-free, gentle whitening that fits effortlessly into your routine. From their teeth whitening powder for brides to quick-fix strips for guests and a handy pen for grooms, you’ll be ready for your close-up on the big day. Shop the full MySweetSmile wedding-ready range here.