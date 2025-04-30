Amazon customers can now choose their new CAR on the retail giant's website

Choose a car, and book a test drive - all from the Amazon website | Skoda

The online retailer has joined forces with Skoda to offer a clever new "click to drive" service

It's fair to say you can buy pretty much anything on Amazon these days. From garden furniture to groceries, and from beauty products to bouncy castles - it's all listed.

But a new venture with Skoda has seen a line of consumer goods added to the Amazon listings that many might not have expected - a range of family cars.

The new "Amazon showroom" is an innovative extension to the increasingly popular online car shopping experience, with more customers than ever choosing to browse car ranges online, rather than travel to a dealership to kick the tyres.

It means buyers can browse the model range, calculate finance options, book a test drive, or even check out stock levels, before darkening a dealer's doorstep.

All the latest Skoda models are listed | Skoda

Once the right Skoda has caught someone's eye, they will know exactly what the costs will be, what trim levels they can afford, and even which colour takes their fancy before they book a test drive and start talking to their local retailer.

Amazon will serve up a simple online form which allows people to request a call back to discuss their chosen car with a specialist Skoda retailer, and then the dealer will set them up with a convenient time to visit and a test drive.

Skoda says this online booking system combines the convenience of online research, with the personal touch only a retailer can provide, and new cars can be driven home in as little as two weeks.

The clever tools car buyers can now use on Amazon Browse and check real-time local stock availability (with cars ready within 2-4 weeks)

Request a test drive

Explore and calculate finance options

Compare models

Importantly, make the purchase in person with a Škoda retailer

Skoda UK director Matthew Bowden said: “Online browsing and research are part of everyday life, which is why we’re so excited to launch the Škoda showroom at Amazon.

"It gives prospective customers more opportunities to find their next car and see where it’s

available, all from the comfort of their home.”

The online Škoda showroom showcases the brand’s complete model range, from the compact Fabia supermini, to the multi award-winning Kodiaq family SUV, as well as Škoda’s fully electric models, including the new Elroq and Enyaq.

Just remember that even Amazon Prime customers shouldn't expect next-day delivery.

To try out the "click to drive" experience, click here to visit the new Skoda showroom on Amazon.

