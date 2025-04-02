Sean Pitkin paid just 26p for his prize draw entry - and hit the jackpot | BOTB

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Sean Pitkin's 26p ticket is now going to turn his life around after he gave up work to care for his father

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When Sean Pitkin received his last pay packet he was facing an uncertain future. He'd quit his job in the care industry to become a full-time carer for his father, who is suffering from stage-four cancer.

But as Sean, from Buckinghamshire, arrived home from his final shift, he was greeted by a familiar face. It was Sean Hall, a presenter at BOTB, the prize draw company. And he was there to deliver a prize worth nearly £160,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a Porsche 911 GT3, one of the icons of the sports car world, with 503bhp and a 0-60 time of 3.4 seconds.

And, remarkably, Sean had paid just 26p for his winning ticket, as it was one of the promotional giveaways offered each week by BOTB.

As he was shown around his new car, he said: "I'm a bit shaky to be fair, it's one of those things that you don't ever expect to happen."

He went on to explain that the timing of his massive win could not have been more serendipitous, as he had just seen his source of income dry up that day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sean Pitkin is presented with the car by BOTB's Sean Hall | BOTB

He said: "It sounds a bit bad, but I kind of got my last pay packet today, from my last job, and it's just been the last few bits of money kicking around basically.

"I made myself redundant. I was working for a care company doing all the engineering and maintenance stuff.

"I left there for a month to support Dad, and after a month, I realised it was a lot more than I thought I was going to deal with."

He described winning the £157,000 Porsche as a "game-changer" and admitted he couldn't stop shaking from the shock of winning a life-changing prize.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sean's Porsche was a 2021 model, with just 13,000 miles on the clock, and it was one of dozens of cars given away every year by BOTB.

Tickets to win cars of this calibre usually cost two or three pounds, but Sean's GT3 was in a promotion, and similar prizes currently offered for cut-price tickets include a chance to win a 2018 Mercedes AMG GT for just 19p.

To find out more about the prizes on offer at BOTB, or to see other winners receiving their prizes, click here.

If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133