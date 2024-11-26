Christmas is coming to a Wigan borough beauty spot as it hosts its first ever seasonal artisan markets,

Pennington Flash will be a winter wonderland on Sunday December 8 (10am to 4pm), with a wide range of stalls selling unique gifts and delicious treats – including festive favourites such as bratwurst, cheeses and mulled wine.

There’ll also be fun family-friendly games, creative craft workshops and a free Santa’s Grotto!

Coun Chris Ready, Wigan Council’s cabinet portfolio holder for communities and neighbourhoods, said: “The most wonderful time of the year is nearly here… and you’d have to be a real grinch not to love a good Christmas market!

Staff from Pennington Flash, The Hide Coffee House and SPG Events North West at Pennington Flash

“Whether it’s picking up that perfect present for a loved one or treating yourself to a warming winter tipple, it’s a great way to get in the festive spirit – and this year you don’t have to head into Manchester for a taste of Christmas, with lots of local events including our first ever Christmas markets at Pennington Flash.

“There’ll be loads of special handmade gift ideas and plenty to keep the kids entertained, including a trip to see Santa, so make sure to pop down, support some small independent businesses and enjoy some Christmas cheer!”

Pennington Flash is part of Greater Manchester’s first and only National Nature Reserve (NNR), the Flashes of Wigan and Leigh, and there’ll be lots of nature-inspired items for sale – from plants and handmade wooden crafts to eco-friendly homewares.

Other potential stocking-fillers will include an array of scented soaps, candles and wax melts, artisan jewellery and fashion accessories, Christmas decorations and children’s books and toys.

There’ll also be plenty for Pennington Flash’s four-legged visitors, with handmade pet toys, natural foods, and even a bakery for dogs selling homemade cakes, cookies and other yummy treats.

Meanwhile, festive food options for hungry humans will include flavourful curries on top of the traditional Bavarian grill, plus paninis, cakes and hot drinks from The Hide Coffee House who will also be serving up mulled wine and beers.

Leigh Community Choir will be performing yuletide favourites from 1pm-2pm, while Hindley-based Craft Hive CIC will be running one of their community craft workshops.

Entry is free, including a visit to Santa (donations welcome to charity), while full day parking is available for £2.50.