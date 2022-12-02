If you have a four-legged friend that loves to sing along to music, they could be the next Christmas Howler with the online personalised pet product and gift store Yappy.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yappy team is sniffing out new doggy divas to help spread a little festive joy this Christmas to join a barking mad carol service. The aptly named Christmas Howlers have been warming up their vocal chords and are now looking to expand the group and spread festive cheer this year by creating the first-ever Christmas Howlers video - with a little help from their fur-iends.

The Yappy Christmas Howlers.

Auditions to find the next shining star are officially open. All you have to do is upload a video of your pet pooch singing their heart out to their favourite Christmas song or carol and tag @yappy_com on Instagram or TikTok, using the hashtag #christmashowlers. The best superstar ‘singers’ will be invited to join the Yappy Christmas Howlers in a special video and sent a fabulous package of Christmas treats from yappy.com as a prize!

John Smith, founder of Yappy.com, said: “We love our ‘Christmas Howlers’ at Yappy HQ and we’re excited to be opening up our search to recruit more talented members! The Howlers provide a great opportunity to showcase the talent of the nation’s amazing pooches and spread some festive cheer at the same time - we can’t wait to see the applications coming in!”

Advertisement Hide Ad