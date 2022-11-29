Duckensian Christmas ducklings

Devon-based DCUK, the original wooden duck company, have added to their best-selling range with brand new Duckensian Christmas characters this year and i wanted to share the products with you ahead of the festive season.

Festive ducks from the original wooden duck company DCUK, are set to put smiles on faces this Christmas as brand-new ranges are ready to launch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

From Dinky Ducks to show stopping penguins, the hand-carved, hand-painted festive collections sell-out year after year as they warm the hearts of families around the world.

DCUK Duckensian Christmas birds

Including four different sizes: Ducklings (18cm), Garden Birds (12cm) plus the Duckys and Dinky Ducks (both 11cm) as well as decorations (10cm), the feathered friends are set to start filling stockings and living rooms across the country as the countdown to the big day begins.

Starting from £19.99, there is a wide range of different ducks to get hooked on this winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duckensian Christmas Ducklings (£29.99 each).

Stepping out for the first time this season, Duckensian Christmas Ducklings are set to be the stars of the show. Sorry Santa. Trimmed with gold and sprigs of holly, they have every reason to be jolly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

DCUK Alpine duck

Duckensian Christmas Birds (£24.99 each with free bird house gift box packaging).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chirping glad tidings to one and to all, these delectable Duckensian Garden Birds deliver their cards by beak. Also new this year, hand carved Duckensian Birds wear touches of gold and evergreen, symbols of prosperity and the triumph of life. Each is presented in a luxury gift box - perfect for keeping them safe year after year, as well as giving them as a gift.

Alpine Duckys (£24.99).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joining the popular and stylish Alpine Ducklings of previous years for the first time, three Alpine Duckys in cosy winter accessories are all planning to melt hearts whilst standing by the garland on the mantlepiece throughout the holidays.

DCUK traditional Christmas ducks

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alpine Penguins (£24.99).

Naturals on the slopes, and another addition to the Alpine Family this season, this precious Penguin wears his passion for the white stuff on his hand-painted snow-scattered outfit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alpine Decorations (£29.99 per set of three and luxury storage box).

At the heart of every Duck’s Christmas is a beautiful tree glowing with twinkling fairy lights. These incredibly detailed bamboo root miniatures just love to decorate trees and chimneys, adding a personal touch to homes year after year. Each one is around 10cm in height and with the other side left smooth and flat for easier, lighter hanging. The set of three also comes presented in a luxury gift box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traditional Christmas Ducks (£29.99).

Traditional Christmas Dinky Ducks (£19.99 with luxury gift box and ribbon handle).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christmas just wouldn’t be Christmas without a beloved modern classic, Rudolph the Red-Beaked Duckling. Ducklings and Dinky Ducks, who stand a little smaller, are both ready to join families again for their favourite time of year.

DCUK is the Original Wooden Duck Company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since 2004, their passion is creating hand-crafted wooden characters that make people smile.

Every DCUK duck or feathered friend is true original, having been hand-carved and carefully painted individually. All DCUK characters are raised from brilliant bamboo root, with their team in Indonesia transforming them into something much more loveable.

Advertisement Hide Ad