A family are hoping to be reunited with a relative born to a Wigan teenager and adopted from a hostel for unmarried mothers in the 1950s.

The baby boy was born to a 16-year-old unmarried woman, who was sent to the hostel in Queen Street, Lancaster, by her shocked parents, who lived in Ashton-in-Makerfield.

The boy was born in December 1956 and was named Michael. However, the young Wigan mother, Dalphene, wanted his birth to be kept secret until she and his father, American serviceman John Vaughn, were both dead.

After giving birth, Dalphene trained as a nurse and the couple later married, moved to America and had three more children.

Dalphene and John

She died seven years ago and the siblings knew nothing about their older brother until their dad died last year when the secret was revealed.

“They were shocked and concerned, and all felt sorry for their mother as they had no idea that she had such a start in life,” said Andy Anderton, Dalphene’s younger brother.

He too had not known about his adopted nephew until he and Dalphene were sorting out some papers after their parents died.

“I found an adoption certificate and Dalphene promised me not to tell anyone until she and John had both died,” said Andy.

The interior of the Lancaster hostel

“Every time I approached the subject, my sister said she couldn’t talk about it but thought about Michael every day. It must have been so traumatic for her.

“I’m almost sure she said that she’d been holding the baby in her arms when a vicar and another man walked in, took the baby from her and she never saw him again. How sad is that?

“Dalphene went through life regretting she couldn’t see all her children grow up together.”

The family believe Michael was the subject of a “forced adoption” and that the home was one of several countrywide, usually run by churches and religious organisations, at a time when children born to single women was frowned upon.

Dalphene and her father on her wedding day

Only daughter Dalphene was the apple of her parents’ eye, went to elocution and ballet lessons and attended grammar school.

Andy, now 80, was five years younger than his sister and was never told of her pregnancy though he does remember that, unusually, there was a lot of arguing and crying in the house around that time.

“The shame that her pregnancy would have brought on the family must have been unbelievable in such a small community where my dad was the manager of a wagon works,” he said.

Andy does remember that a doctor and vicar were regular visitors and thinks they might have arranged to send Dalphene to Lancaster for the birth.

The former hostel building in Lancaster which is currently being converted into flats

Andy recently visited the Queen Street building, which is being converted into flats. During the work, a chapel and Bibles were discovered.

The family are now searching for Michael, whose name was changed on adoption. They are using an adoption agency in Wrexham, where Andy lives, which has confirmed they’ve found Michael’s adopted name and identified his adoptive parents.

“We are excited about the possibility of finding my nephew but realise that he might not know that he was adopted or might even be dead,” Andy said.

“This is a story that needs to be told as young girls like my sister must have gone through hell.”