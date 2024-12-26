More Wigan children getting recommended exercise than before the pandemic
Yet, Sport England said it is "unacceptable" more than half of English children did not exercise enough last year, and called on the Government to take action.
Figures from the organisation's annual Active Lives Children and Young People Survey, which was completed by nearly 122,500 children in school years 1 to 11, show 48 per cent of children met the guidance of exercising for an average of 60 minutes or more every day in the 2023-24 academic year.
This was up two per cent from the previous year and from 2018-19 before the pandemic.
In Wigan, 52 per cent of children met the exercising guidelines, up from 45 per cent last year, and an increase from 48 per cent in 2018-19.
But, of the area's 1,081 respondents, 29 per cent did less than an average of 30 minutes of activity a day.
Nationally, 23 per cent of children were judged as "fairly active", meaning they didn't reach an average of 60 minutes a day this year, and 30 per cent did less than an average of 30 minutes a day.
Tim Hollingsworth, chief executive of Sport England, said successive lockdowns and a lack of activities during the pandemic had a "fundamental impact" on children and young people's negative attitude towards sport.
He added: "An active early life improves a child’s physical, mental and social health, so it’s unacceptable that fewer than half of children and young people are meeting the Chief Medical Officers’ guidelines.
"All this points to the absolute need to address these problems head on. The challenge is huge - with issues like rising obesity levels and cost-of-living damaging children’s health prospects too – but so is the opportunity.
"An active generation is critical to the Government’s missions because active children turn into active adults, helping our NHS and improving the long-term health and wealth of our country.
