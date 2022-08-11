Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spinning Gate shopping centre in Leigh is providing free family fun until Sunday, August 28.

The timetable is: Mondays, children receive a free mask to decorate and colour; Tuesdays, bring a teddy to story time; Wednesdays, word searches; Thursdays, crafts like sun catchers, crowns, coasters, fuzzy art pictures and magnets; Fridays, giant party games like Connect Four, noughts and crosses, hopscotch, giant dominos and giant Jenga; Saturdays, stencil colouring, giant Union Jack stilt walker, juggler and ribbon dancer; Sundays, soft play sessions.

Children can make masks on Mondays at Spinning Gate shopping centre in Leigh

All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Centre manager Karen Cox said: “With the cost-of-living crisis, we all need to watch the pennies and tighten our belts.