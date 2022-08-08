Wigan football team holds its first match thanks to help from the community

Trainees at The Hamlet in Ashton set up a football team as part of the Duke of Edinburgh Award in 2019.

They received funding from Asda in Wigan to design and buy a kit, and as they had nowhere to train, Shaun Rotherham, chairman of Winstanley Warriors, offered the club’s facilities weekly free of charge.

The teams came together for a friendly match at Winstanley Warriors' ground

The trainees loved the sessions, which were delivered by staff from The Hamlet and Wigan Athletic coaches

They wanted to start playing matches, but disability football tournaments had not resumed after the pandemic.

So The Hamlet approached One Vision Media CIC about playing a “friendly” match and arrangements were made for it to be held at Winstanley Warriors.

Coun Chris Ready, Wigan Council’s portfolio holder for communities and neighbourhoods, said : “I've watched the team grow in confidence and I'm so proud of them.