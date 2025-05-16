A Wigan family has opened up about their experiences with foster care.

Local families are encouraged to consider fostering, as 6,500 foster carers are urgently needed across England to provide children in care with a loving, stable home.

To mark Fostering Fortnight which runs until May 25, independent fostering agency, Next Stage for Fostering, is sharing the inspiring stories of foster families who have made a life-changing difference,

For Kirsten and Dave, fostering was not just about helping children in need; it became a career that fit their lifestyle and enriched their family.

The couple who are from Wigan, decided to foster alongside raising their own children and were initially unsure of how it might impact their family dynamic.

However, they soon discovered the rewards far outweighed the challenges.

Kirsten and Dave said: “At first, we were nervous about how it might affect our own children, but it has only brought us closer.

"They have learned patience, empathy and resilience.

"They have seen first-hand the difference a stable, loving home can make in a child’s life, and they feel proud to be part of that change.

"Watching them form bonds, share experiences and grow together has been one of the most rewarding parts of this journey."

Their eldest child echoed this sentiment, as he said to his parents: “We do more as a family when we have foster children.”

The experience has strengthened their bond and allowed them to provide a loving home to children.

With full training, ongoing support and financial payments available, fostering is an opportunity open to people from all walks of life.

Whether you are single, a same-sex couple, have your own children, rent or own your home, it could be the right path for you.

Lynda Hardman, director and registered manager at Next Stage for Fostering, said: "Kirsten and Dave prove that fostering is more than just providing children a home – it is about offering security, care and a sense of belonging.

"There is a desperate need for more foster carers, but first, we must spread awareness that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to fostering. Many people simply do not realise they have the life skills to be an amazing foster carer and to make a difference to a child’s life and future."

If you would consider fostering visit nextstageforfostering.co.uk