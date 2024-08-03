Aldi launches new 1.5l Sauvignon Blanc Colombard and Cotéaux De Beziers Rosé wine pouches for summer .

Aldi launches new 1.5l wine pouches for summer
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Available in popular blends, Specially Selected Sauvignon Blanc Colombard and Specially Selected Coteaux De Beziers Rosé, wine fanatics can now enjoy two bottles in one convenient pouch format to transport just about anywhere. There is no need to stress about who has a corkscrew with these lightweight, sealable and fully recyclable pouches.
Available in the following blends:
Aldi’s Specially Selected Sauvignon Blanc Colombard Pouch (£12.99, 1.5L) is made with grapes grown in the South of France.
This fresh and beautifully balanced wine boasts notes of grass, herbs and grapefruit. Available in stores now.
Described by Mistress of Wine, Sam Caporn, as ‘an excellent ringer for Brad Pitt’s Miraval’, Aldi’s Specially Selected Cotéaux De Beziers Rosé Pouch (£12.49, 1.5L) is from sustainably farmed vineyards along the Mediterranean coast.
Pretty and pale in colour, it features notes of juicy raspberry, cherry and watermelon. Available in stores now.
Aldi’s new Specially Selected 1.5L Pouches are available in stores and via Click & Collect now.
