The 2024 guide lists a total of 23 pubs in the Wigan borough area which meet CAMRA’s criteria, in a variety of styles of pubs to suit individual tastes.

The pub trade has been struggling to stay afloat in recent years following the pandemic and rising fuel costs, so these and many other pubs around the region need our support if they’re not to disappear. The CAMRA Guide is compiled by thousands of independent volunteers.