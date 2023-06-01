Burger set to return to Wigan Wetherspoon pubs menu - but for one day only

The Brunch Burger will be available on Father’s Day (Sunday 18 June) at the Brocket Arms on Mesnes Road, The Moon Under Water in Market Place and The Sir Thomas Gerard, Ashton-in-Makerfield.

The dish features a 3oz beef burger, American-style cheese, maple-cured bacon, a free-range fried egg and topped with a hash brown.

The meal includes chips and a choice of soft drink, ranging from Pepsi Max, Monster Energy, San Pellegrino, R White’s raspberry lemonade andorange juice – costing £7.15.

The Brunch Burger will return to the Wetherspoon's menu for one day only on June 18.

The soft drink can be exchanged for an alcoholic one, including a variety of draft and bottled lagers, real ale, spirits, wine and craft beers for £8.55.

The Brocket Arms pub manager Tom Quinn said: “We are confident that our customers will welcome the return of the Brunch Burger for one day only to mark Father’s Day, it features 100 per cent British beef.”