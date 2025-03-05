Costa Coffee: Iced Whipped Lattes to make permanent return in time for spring

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 5th Mar 2025, 12:06 BST
Updated 5th Mar 2025, 12:07 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

These will be a delicious way to cool down in the warmer weather ☀️
  • Costa Coffee’s Iced Whipped Lattes are making a return
  • The iced coffees became a viral sensation last year
  • Costa has confirmed Iced Whipped Lattes will be permanent menu item

Costa Coffee has announced the return of Iced Whipped Lattes, just in time for spring.

Ahead of the weather getting a little warmer, Costa Coffee has relaunched its Iced Whipped Lattes which were first introduced last summer as a limited edition drink.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The iced coffees became a viral sensation on social media after the launch in 2024, with many flocking to TikTok and Instagram to share their thoughts.

Costa Coffee: Iced Whipped Lattes to make permanent return in time for springCosta Coffee: Iced Whipped Lattes to make permanent return in time for spring
Costa Coffee: Iced Whipped Lattes to make permanent return in time for spring | Costa Coffee

The Iced Whipped Lattes went on to become Costa Coffee’s most popular limited edition beverage released last year.

Following on from the success of the previous year, Costa Coffee made the decision to not only re-launch the Iced Whipped Lattes earlier in the year, but to also make them a part of the permanent menu.

The Iced Whipped Lattes will be launched in Costa Coffee stores nationwide from Thursday March 6, available in White Chocolate and Caramel flavours.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join our NationalWorld Today newsletter - morning headlines in your email.

David Crabtree, Head of Beverage Innovation at Costa Coffee, comments: “The response to our Iced Whipped Latte range has been incredible.

“Customers have embraced our twist on an Iced Latte, and we’ve loved seeing many TikTok videos of people enjoying it. So, we thought, why wait until Summer?

“For the first time ever, it’s back earlier than ever and joining our menu of core iced coffee classics. Whether it’s the middle of winter or the height of summer, you can now get your Iced Whipped Latte fix whenever you like!”

For more information on Costa Coffee’s range, please visit its website.

Related topics:Costa CoffeeTikTokSocial mediaCoffeeBoost

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice