Bargain Brand Foods in Pemberton was awarded a score of zero in the latest round of inspections.

This is the first zero rating this year.

Such a mark means aspects such as hygienic food handling and food safety require major improvement.

Food Standards Agency, Food Hygiene Rating sticker.

Its cleanliness and condition of the building and its facilities also need reviewing.

The business, which opened three years ago, sells food, drink and toiletries close to their best-before date for 75 per cent off.

They also allow customers struggling with money to pay for their shopping over six weeks and have implemented the use of payment service Klarna.

Officials from the Food Standards Agency often conduct impromptu visits to food-serving premises across the borough - the most recent assessments to be published coming from June.

Out of 29 inspections that month, 19 received five stars signifying a “very good” rating.

Four venues earned a four, while two businesses earned a three.

None earned a two and three eateries earned a one-star rating.

Wigan Infirmary earned five stars

In 2022, out of Wigan’s 180 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 90 (50 per cent) have ratings of five.

Among those proudly showcasing a high rating is The Crown at Worthington.

Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components like how food is handled with preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

The Crown, Worthington, earned five stars

All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of June 2022:

FIVE:

Asda Hypermarket- Soho Street, Newtown, WN5 0XA

Atherton and Leigh Foodbank- Platt Street, Platt Bridge, WN2 5DA

Baked by Pie- Private address

Cass Cakes- Private address

Mama Mia earned three stars

Comfort Cafe by Family Welfare- Leigh Adult Learning Centre, Walmesley Road, Leigh, WN7 1XL

Delicious Delights- Private address

Dog and Partridge- 26 Wallgate, Wigan, WN1 1JU

Kristys Cake Creations- Private address

Local Kitchen St Michaels CE Primary Howe Bridge CE J&I (Ncb)- Leigh Road, Atherton, M46 0PA

Lyndhurst- College Street, Leigh, WN7 2RF

Merly’s Kitchen CIC- 8 Cumberland Avenue, Tyldesley, M29 8FU

PrepLikeECC- Private address

Rowan Tree Kitchen- Private address

Royal Albert Edward Infirmary, Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Trust- Wigan Lane, WN1 2NN

Shakerley Community Centre- 10 Cumberland Avenue, Tyldesley, M29 8FU

The Crown at Worthington- 19-20 Platt Lane, Standish, WN1 2XF

The Gasket- Private address

The Lean Kitchen- 42 Brook Lane, Orrell, WN5 8JQ

The Whistling Wren- Turner Way, Leigh Sports Village, Leigh, WN7 4GX

FOUR:

Food Fix- Arley Way, Atherton, M46 9BE

Jeds Pantry- Balcarres Avenue, Wigan

Milano Pizza- 227b Ormskirk Road, Wigan, WN1 2LF

The Food Company, Orrell Road, Orrell, WN5 8HQ

THREE:

Lidl Great Britain Ltd- Mosley Common Road, Tyldesley M29 8PR

Mama Mia- 731 Ormskirk Road, Wigan, WN5 8AT

ONE:

Chau’s- 26 St Helens Road, Leigh, WN7 4HW

Dish Bar and Restaurant- 232 Almond Brook Road, Standish,WN6 0SS

Shan Shan- 79 Sale Lane, Tyldesley, M29 8NQ

ZERO:

Bargain Brand Foods- Kilshaw Street, Pemberton, WN5 8EA