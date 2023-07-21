Former teacher hopes to bring taste of east Asia to Wigan as she opens Japanese takeaway

Japanese takeaway Catsu has opened recently on Warrington Road in Ince, in the building which once housed Golden Star.

It is owned by businesswoman Michelle Pang and serves items such as sushi and ramen.

The 29-year-old has been in the food industry for two years – having previously worked as a teacher and changing the direction of her career – and has seen success at other shops.

Michelle said: “They have a lot of Japanese food in big cities. I was just wondering if it would be more convenient to locals and bring a healthier option to the town – we have a lot of vegan and vegetarian options, but I think the Japanese food tends to be a bit lighter.

"I’ve always loved sushi so I make a lot at home and I’ve wanted try to see what it’s like being an entrepreneur, so that’s why I started my first shop in Doncaster.”

Michelle had taught both GCSE and A-Level maths in Manchester, Doncaster and Leeds on and off for approximately four years before changing her career.

She said: “It was quite stressful being a teacher and I think it’s better for my mental health to take a break from it. However, I do still enjoy teaching so I have been tutoring one-to-one part time.”

A dish at Catsu.

Having opened just a few weeks ago, the launch has been successful with a number of customers enjoying the food or voicing an interest in trying it.

The success has so far exceeded Michelle’s expectations, as quite a lot of people were already aware of the new establishment despite minimal promotion work.

Customers have been more than satisfied with the food and service provided, resulting in a 4.8 star rating on Google.

One happy customer said: “Absolutely loved it, so delicious! I hope this place does well because they have really good vegetarian and vegan options which are severely lacking in Wigan.”