Robert Unwin, owner of award-winning Cumbrian butcher’s shop, Roast Mutton, in Kendal is bringing his butchery masterclass series to his new Lancashire butchery - Roast Mutton, Lancashire Butcher at Derby House, Wrightington.

Once the preserve of the landed gentry, wild venison is becoming more readily available.

Artisan butchers Robert Unwin (left) and Connor Farley (right) will be giving the wild venison masterclass

On the night Roast Mutton's butchers Robert Unwin and Connor Farley will give a practical venison butchery demonstration and share some ideas on cooking various cuts.

Their wild venison is sourced directly from local estates, who provide Robert and Connor with butchered whole deer straight from the fell.

They are true "nose to tail" butchers, which means that they take every usable part of the deer carcasses they receive and then turn the meat into quality fresh venison products, including haunches, steaks, dices for casseroles and stews, and even sausages and burgers.

On the night Robert and Connor will show up to 20 guests how to make the most of prime cuts of locally sourced wild deer, serving up some tasty morsels alongside a glass or two of red.

Robert said: “There’s lots of people out there that haven’t tried wild venison, and that’s understandable. What people don’t realise is that it’s really healthy and it won’t hurt your pocket either as it’s actually far cheaper than a lamb or beef joint.”

Spaces are limited, and as this is the first masterclass places are free of charge. It takes place on Wednesday, May 1, from 7pm.