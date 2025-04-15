Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Keep the whole family entertained this Easter at Brewers Fayre, as the nationwide pubs get set to celebrate with an array of activities and great value offers to guarantee an egg-cellent Easter break.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Easter Egg Hunt

Back by popular demand, keep the kids entertained across Easter weekend with the return of Brewers Fayre’s Easter Egg Hunts. Running from 18th – 21st April, embark on an egg-venture as little ones follow the Easter Bunny’s trail to track down hidden eggs, each adorned with a letter clue. Available at all Brewers Fayre PLAY AT sites, every child is rewarded with a delicious easter treat, whether they uncover a few eggs or discover a basket full!

Eggstraordinary Sundae

Have an egg-stra special Easter with an array of activities and spring meals at Brewers Fayre.

Brewers Fayre’s Easter Sundae is back and better than ever, this time in the form of a limited-edition Vanilla Ice Cream Sundae with KitKat®! Enjoy a generous helping of creamy vanilla dairy ice cream packed with KitKat® pieces and layers of chocolate sauce, all topped with whipped cream and a cute KitKat® bunny. Available at all Brewers Fayre sites from 7th April - 5th May, snap up a sweet treat for just £6.49.

Hop-tastic Value – available 8th – 25th April

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Don’t break the bank this Easter with Brewers Fayre’s Feed the Family offer, where a family of four can dine for just £15.

Kids can choose from a selection of nutritious dishes, including Spaghetti Bolognese; and Oven Baked Poppin’ Chicken; with each dish containing at least two of their five a day.

For grown-ups, pick from hearty pub classics, including new additions like the All-Day Breakfast Flatbread.

What’s more, Brewers Fayre will be hosting a Kids Eat Free offer for those signed up to its newsletter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entitling guests to one free Kids’ Meal Deal (small or big) when purchased alongside an adult main meal, simply make sure you are signed up to the Brewers Fayre newsletter by 25th April to receive a code – which can be used an unlimited number of times during this period, but only once per day.

Brewers Fayre is all ears for Easter – for ultimate family food and fun, book your table now: https://www.brewersfayre.co.uk/en-gb/easter-at-brewers-fayre