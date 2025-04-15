Have an egg-stra special Easter with an array of activities and spring meals at Brewers Fayre
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Easter Egg Hunt
Back by popular demand, keep the kids entertained across Easter weekend with the return of Brewers Fayre’s Easter Egg Hunts. Running from 18th – 21st April, embark on an egg-venture as little ones follow the Easter Bunny’s trail to track down hidden eggs, each adorned with a letter clue. Available at all Brewers Fayre PLAY AT sites, every child is rewarded with a delicious easter treat, whether they uncover a few eggs or discover a basket full!
Eggstraordinary Sundae
Brewers Fayre’s Easter Sundae is back and better than ever, this time in the form of a limited-edition Vanilla Ice Cream Sundae with KitKat®! Enjoy a generous helping of creamy vanilla dairy ice cream packed with KitKat® pieces and layers of chocolate sauce, all topped with whipped cream and a cute KitKat® bunny. Available at all Brewers Fayre sites from 7th April - 5th May, snap up a sweet treat for just £6.49.
Hop-tastic Value – available 8th – 25th April
Don’t break the bank this Easter with Brewers Fayre’s Feed the Family offer, where a family of four can dine for just £15.
Kids can choose from a selection of nutritious dishes, including Spaghetti Bolognese; and Oven Baked Poppin’ Chicken; with each dish containing at least two of their five a day.
For grown-ups, pick from hearty pub classics, including new additions like the All-Day Breakfast Flatbread.
What’s more, Brewers Fayre will be hosting a Kids Eat Free offer for those signed up to its newsletter.
Entitling guests to one free Kids’ Meal Deal (small or big) when purchased alongside an adult main meal, simply make sure you are signed up to the Brewers Fayre newsletter by 25th April to receive a code – which can be used an unlimited number of times during this period, but only once per day.
Brewers Fayre is all ears for Easter – for ultimate family food and fun, book your table now: https://www.brewersfayre.co.uk/en-gb/easter-at-brewers-fayre
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.