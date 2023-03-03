News you can trust since 1853
Here are the 11 best places to get a curry in Wigan according to Tripadvisor

As a nation, we have loved curries for decades and consume millions every week, and what’s better than one from a takeaway on the weekend?With plenty of choice across the borough, we’ve saved you time by compiling a list of the 11 best dine-in and takeaway curry houses according to Tripadvisor.

By Matt Pennington
2 minutes ago

The ratings on Tripadvisor were updated this year, so you can be sure that they are an accurate representation of the quality of each establishment. Each venue has a minimum rating of four stars from at least 100 reviews.

1. wwig-02-03-23-Bindi-NWUpload.jpg

Bindi of Aspull boasts a perfect 5 stars on Tripadvisor from 596 reviews.

Photo: submit

2. wwig-02-03-23-India Lounge-NWUpload.jpg

Located on Vauxhall Road and with a rating of 4.5 stars, India Lounge is a great choice for a curry.

Photo: submit

3. wwig-02-03-23-The Raj-NWUpload.jpg

The Raj on Woodhouse Lane has a rating of 4.5 stars and has been a favourite amongst customers for many years.

Photo: submit

4. wwig-02-03-23-Rivaj-NWUpload.jpg

Located on Mossy Lea Road, Wrightington, Rivaj is highly rated at 4.5 stars from 512 reviews.

Photo: submit

