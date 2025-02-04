Here’s everything you need to know about McDonald’s new menu items for 2025

With everyone now fully into the swing of 2025, McDonald’s have revealed the newest items which will be coming to their restaurants near you.

From revived old school classics to new and creative concoctions, McDonald’s new menu items are sure to entice more than a few Lancashire foodies, who will be able to kickstart 2025 by sampling the latest range.

The undoubted star of the new menu is The Chicken Katsu One - a new wrap which includes your choice of crispy or grilled chicken, coated in flavourful katsu sauce, packed with crispy onions, crunchy cucumber, and fresh lettuce… all wrapped in a warm, toasted tortilla.

The Chicken Katsu One harks back to 2021, when McDonald’s launched their Katsu Curry Chicken McNuggets and caused a food frenzy, with some restaurants selling out early due to popular demand. Fans who were left devastated when the beloved McNuggets left the menu, will be thrilled to see the return of the katsu theme.

For aficionados of the McDonald’s Steakhouse Stack and Philly Cheese Stack, the debut of the new BBQ Ranch Stack and the return of the McCrispy BBQ Smokehouse will be cause for more than a few smiles on faces.

The BBQ Ranch Stack features 2 100% beef patties topped with cheese made with Emmental, lettuce, bacon, crispy onions, and of course that tangy, creamy, herby, silky, garlicky, ranch and sweet BBQ sauce, all in a glazed sesame seed bun.

The McCrispy BBQ Smokehouse features a 100% chicken breast fillet in a crispy, crunchy coating with a smoky BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, red onion, and lettuce, all in a delicious sourdough-style sesame topped bun. It’s available until 6th May.

Also new on the menu is the Milky Way McFlurry, a sweet treat which includes soft dairy ice cream swirled with milk chocolate stars and malt flavoured pieces topped with a chocolate sauce. Plus, any cheesy dipper fans will want to get their hands on the new Mozzarella Dippers - sticks of cheese coated in breadcrumbs and served with salsa dip.