Nando's in Wigan opens its doors to hungry customers

The Afro-Portuguese-inspired fast food chain that specialises in flame-grilled peri-peri style chicken opened on Monday after construction delays due to Covid.

Hungry Wiganers queued to get in to the plush-looking restaurant, which is open every day from 11.30am to 10pm.

Founded in Johannesburg in 1987, Nando's operates over 1,200 outlets in 30 countries. Their logo depicts the Rooster of Barcelos, one of the most common symbols of Portugal.

The new Nando's restaurant on Robin Park retail park, Wigan