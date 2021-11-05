What are Leigh residents' favourite fast food treats brought to them by Deliveroo?

Boneless Banquet from KFC

New data reveals that Saturday at 8.30pm is the most popular time for Leigh residents to order a Deliveroo.

Further analysis of sales patterns show that they love American food the most, followed by British and Italian.

Pennington Plaice

Most popular dishes ordered in Leigh during the first few months on Deliveroo:

Boneless Banquet from KFC

Cod Regular from Pennington Plaice

Large Meal (footlong sub, a side and a drink) from Subway

Margherita from Twentymans

Iced Latte from Costa Coffee

In cities and towns across the country, Deliveroo says it is working closely with local restaurants to reach new customers.

In Leigh, 60 per cent percent of the restaurants available are local independents, helping to create new revenue streams for homegrown culinary talent.

Deliveroo says it is focused on providing the ultimate food delivery experience and flexibility, as customers have the option to schedule orders via the Deliveroo app up to one day in advance or receive food as soon as possible between noon and 11pm, and from noon on the weekends, from a variety of leading local, independent and best-loved chain restaurants, conveniently delivered to their homes and offices.

The food delivery company says it will continue to add new local restaurants, takeaways and convenience stores to the platform over the coming months.