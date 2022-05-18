Flynn and Patrick Humphreys, who are both pupils at Bolton School, are rehearsing hard ahead of their performance which will take place at the popular tourist attraction theme-park, in France, this August.

Flynn, a year four pupil at the junior boys’ school, was recently awarded honours after successfully completing the British Theatre Dance Association exam in primary ballet.

Patrick, a year eight pupil, was inspired to get into the dancing after watching his younger brother perform and now has a level three in tap.

He said: “I got into dancing because I saw a video of Wigan Warriors rugby league team dancing.

"I liked it because most of the time you see a lot of females dancing and it was nice to see males dancing.

"I prefer ballet to jazz because I think it is more elegant and graceful and I like tap because it’s loud and rhythmical.

Patrick Flynn, a year eight pupil at Bolton School.

“I enjoy it because it’s a good hobby and also it might come in useful with my sport.

"Patrick was watching my first dance and he liked it and wanted to do it as well.’

Patrick said: “I went to one of my brother’s shows and all the dancers and the performance inspired me to get into it.

"I don’t mind that I’m the only boy in my age group. I get included in everything and Miss Anna Shimmin has to remember that I have different positions in ballet to the girls!

Flynn Humphreys, a year four pupil at Bolton School.

"In the last show I had a lift. I was nervous but when I did it the audience clapped really loudly and I was relieved.

"Mum always tells me off for tap dancing around the kitchen, I don’t really keep still much.”

Their mother, Anne Humphreys, said: "They are rehearsing for Euro Disney where they will perform on-stage as well as participating in the main street parade with the Disney characters.

“They are very shy so for them to be in the position where they are the only boys performing on-stage, we are unbelievably proud of them.

Euro-Disney, Paris