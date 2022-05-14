Famous Wigan theatre school celebrates 75 years on stage with its founder

Wigan Little Theatre will be the venue for the school’s anniversary concert We’re Still Dancing from July 20 to 24.
Buckley Theatre School was founded by the now 90-year-old Miss Betty Buckley and continued on with her daughter Wendy Carter.
Although they stepped back many years ago, they still keep in touch and are very supportive of current owner and Principal, Louise Hawkes, who was a pupil as a child and enjoyed appearing on stage with the likes of well known comedian, Les Dawson.
The school is now based in an ultra-modern studio in Great George Street, Wigan, which has been its home since 2013, but is about much more than dance.
Under the direction of its current owner, it has become a beacon for theatre training not just for tap and ballet but now includes many more styles, such as commercial, contemporary and street
dance.
It also offers a comprehensive theatre grounding including singing and drama, everything that’s needed for a rounded theatrical education, just for fun or as a foundation for career in dance or
musical theatre.
Whilst the school maintains a forward-looking attitude, it never forgets its past and traditions with most of the staff being former pupils who were taught by Betty Buckley herself.
Louise also works with Wigan Little Theatre and has choreographed many productions on their stage where the show will be performed.
Tickets for the event are available at https://www.trybooking.co.uk/BPBD.