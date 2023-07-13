The State of Kind Brew Co at Ince joined forces with William Santus and Co to make a mint ball stout to add to their line-up of beers.

By using genuine mint balls, they added them to the brewed stout causing them to melt and replicate the much-loved taste.

Directors of Uncle Joe’s visited the brewery to taste the stout and gave it their seal of approval, meaning it is now ready for official release later this month.

Directors John and Antony Winnard from Uncle Joe's approved of the stout

John Rawcliffe, owner and founder of State of Kind, said: “We want this to be a big release as it’s a collaboration between two Wigan companies coming together to create something new.

"It’s going to be limited edition at the moment but we will re-brew once a year rather than all of the time, probably around Christmas time usually.”

The drink has been well received and had plenty of positive feedback , with John Rawcliffe saying that he is happy that they have got the mint flavour just right to ensure that it isn’t overpowering.

The drink will remain exclusive to the brewery and not one that is sent out to trade, only being available on the web shop and on site.

Uncle Joe’s co-director John Winnard said: “We went to approve the brew and we’re quite pleased with it. The amusing thing is our great-great-uncle who began the company was a strict Methodist so never drank a drop of alcohol in his life.

"I think they’ve got it right: mint is such an overpowering flavour and the nice thing is it leaves an aftertaste after you have drunk it.”

The brewery has also launched a crowdfunding campaign to allow for more capacity within the brewery.

John Rawcliffe said: “We’re just coming up to 12 months now and we keep selling out of beer, we’re doing really well for a new brewery in Wigan.

"With all the stuff that’s going on like the doomsaying and the cost of living crisis, our beers are getting really good reviews and feedback.”

Uncle Joe’s Mint Balls have been used to flavour other products in the past, including gin, vodka and ice cream.